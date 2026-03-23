Steelers Next QB Could Come From Historic Draft Class

PITTSBURGH — It’s no secret that the Pittsburgh Steelers are looking for the next franchise quarterback. That’s why they’ve been going through stopgap options the past few years, hoping they can bide their time until they land the right player in the NFL Draft.

That’s why some believe the Steelers are the most likely landing spot for a player like Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson in the first round or someone like Carson Beck out of Miami or Drew Allar out of Penn State on day two of the 2026 NFL Draft.

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Despite building pressure, the Steelers would be fools to take another risk at the quarterback position at the upcoming draft. They need to wait and take that risk in 2027, when the class is filled to the brim with potential franchise cornerstones.

A Historic Class Awaits?

Last year, there was a building belief in the 2026 class of quarterbacks, but that hope faded as some of the top players regressed and others decided to return to school for another NCAA season.

Now, that belief has doubled or tripled when it comes to the 2027 class. With players like Arch Manning, LaNorris Sellers, D.J. Lagway, Trinidad Chambliss, Dante Moore, Brandon Sorsby, Julian Sayin and Darian Mensah all carrying traits of franchise quarterbacks, the excitement is already palpable around the NFL.

It’s not just college fans or quarterback-needy franchises projecting their hopes, the entire league has formed a similar opinion. On a recent episode of Todd McShay’s podcast, The McShay Show, he described the 2027 class has having the potential to be a "historic" class.

Nov 22, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Lanorris Sellers (16) scrambles against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

One Final Stopgap

The Steelers just need to get through one final stopgap season in 2026. If they do, the reward could be five to 10 years of stability at the position.

Unfortunately, that comes with an ugly reality for a bit. The team has Will Howard and Mason Rudolph under contract, and the reigning theory is that Aaron Rodgers will return. Doubt has grown, as Rodgers still hasn’t signed a deal with the organization, but that shouldn’t change the organization’s plan.

The best case scenario is that Rodgers signs a deal and the three quarterbacks from 2025 can run things back for one final stopgap season. Maybe Howard gets the chance to show what he can do in his second year. The worst case scenario is that this team is forced to make the decision we all know they will make in 2027 - when they should actually focus on drafting a franchise quarterback.

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