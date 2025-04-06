Steelers Make Shedeur Sanders Message Clear
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have spent time scouting a number of quarterbacks this NFL Draft cycle. Names like Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough, Jalen Milroe and many others have filled the headlines as possible fits for Pittsburgh, and names the Steelers may have interest in.
One name that has been floated around for two reasons is Shedeur Sanders. The Colorado quarterback was once believed to be a potential first-overall pick, but has since fallen. Now, there are questions about whether or not he'll go in the top 10, or even the first round. And if he does fall, several NFL Draft analysts have named him to Pittsburgh as a landing spot.
That may be until now.
The Steelers have spent time at a number of Pro Days this offseason, and head coach Mike Tomlin made it clear that the team is scouting quarterbacks during their Pro Day trail. He mentioned schools like Notre Dame, Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, and others when addressing the QB class. The next school coming up was Colorado.
The Steelers big names were not there.
Pittsburgh didn't have their typical brass at the Boulder Pro Day to check out Sanders. So far, there's no been no known report that he's headed to the Steelers for a pre-draft visit, and did not hold a formal meeting with him at the NFL Combine.
It appears the Steelers message is clear. Either their pulling another Kenny Pickett and trying to hide the fact that they want Sanders in this year's draft, or they don't believe he's on their list. That could mean they aren't spending time scouting a player they do not believe will fall to them, or that they don't want Sanders as an option.
Either could be true, and only the Steelers know exactly what's going on. But their message was loud and clear when they didn't show up at Colorado this week. Sanders does not appear to be on their list of quarterback candidates in this year's draft.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!