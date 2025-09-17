Steelers Sign Former Patriots LB Before Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have add a former New England Patriots defender just before they take on the team in Week 3. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Steelers have signed linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley to their practice squad.
Bentley spent seven seasons with the Patriots, playing 83 games with 68 starts. The 29-year-old was a fifth-round pick for New England in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Purdue and has gathered 509 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, 11 pass deflections and two interceptions throughout his career.
He played in just two games last season before suffering a torn pectoral muscle in Week 2, shutting him down for the season.
Bentley joins former Patriots defender Jabrill Peppers and early-season additions to the Steelers. Peppers signed to the team's active roster after Week 1 when the team lost DeShon Elliott to a knee injury. Despite not playing in Week 2, he's expected to see some time in Week 3 against his former team.
Bentley won't get that same luxury most likely. Joining the team mid-week and just before the game, Pittsburgh will likely keep Bentley on the practice squad, but could look to gather some knowledge from him before the game.
The move comes as the Steelers deal with injuries to their inside linebacker core. Malik Harrison was placed on Injured Reserve after Week 1 with a knee injury and it's unknown how long he'll remain on IR. Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson missed time during Week 2 before of ailments. Queen suffered a rib injury and Wilson got sick during the game.
Wilson is expected to be fine, but Queen will be monitored throughout the week for practice participation. Head coach Mike Tomlin said he's "optimistic" Queen will play against the Patriots.
Moving forward, Bentley could find himself getting opportunities once adjusted to the defense. As a long-time starter in the league, he brings experience and the ability to play defense and special teams.
With early injuries on defense, Pittsburgh is looking to make sure they have depth, and their latest signing comes at a convenient time as they prepare for his former team.
