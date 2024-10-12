Steelers Sign Former Falcons OLB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a series of roster moves ahead of their Week 6 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders. Along with two practice squad elevations, they've signed former Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Ade Ogundeji from their own practice squad to their active roster.
Ogundeji, 26, was the Falcons' fifth-round pick out of Notre Dame in 2021 and spent three seasons in Atlanta before hitting the free agency market. Two of those three seasons, playing under now-Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, he started 27 games, including 16 in 2022.
Prior to the 2023 season, Ogundeji was place on Injured Reserve, missing the entire year due to a foot/ankle injury that he suffered during training camp.
He was released by the Falcons this summer and signed to the Steelers practice squad. With the injuries to Nick Herbig (hamstring) and Alex Highsmith (groin), Pittsburgh has signed him to the 53-man roster.
T.J. Watt and Jeremiah Moon are expected to start at outside linebacker, with Ogundeji coming off the bench to provide depth. Isaiahh Loudermilk could also take outside linebacker reps against the Raiders.
As for the other two elevations, the Steelers have signed running back Jonathan Ward and outside linebacker Eku Leota to the active/inactive roster. Pittsburgh will get Jaylen Warren back from a knee injury this week, but will look to limit his rep count by having Ward and Aaron Shampklin available.
Leota could help provide depth at outside linebacker. Both are expected to play special teams as well.
