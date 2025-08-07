All Steelers

Steelers Sign Former Bengals QB

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed Will Howard's replacement.

Noah Strackbein

Aug 22, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Logan Woodside (11) stands on the field during warmups before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Aug 22, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Logan Woodside (11) stands on the field during warmups before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
In this story:

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have added a new name to their quarterback room, signing Logan Woodside following the injury to rookie Will Howard, head coach Mike Tomlin announced.

Woodside becomes the team's fourth quarterback behind Aaron Rodgers, Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson. Rudolph will start the preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars with Thompson being the backup. Tomlin said the final practices before the preseason opener will decide is Woodside is capable of playing as well.

Rodgers will not play.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Logan Woodside
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Logan Woodside (11) sets up a play during a preseason joint practice at the Paycor Stadium practice facility in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Woodside was a seventh-round pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2018 NFL Draft. Since then, the 30 year old has played for the Tennessee Titans, Atlanta Falcons and returned to the Bengals last season. In 2019, he played for the San Antonio Commanders in the AAF.

He's played in 13 games, throwing just seven passes for 34 yards and an interception, while he's also rushed 14 times for 10 yards.

Woodside has a relationship with Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith during his time with the Titans. The relationship there could help him jump on a moving train, as Tomlin says, and be able to play quickly in the preseason game.

The Steelers lost Howard to a fractured finger during training camp, and while Tomlin said there is a possibility that he returns before the end of the preseason, chances are that he misses all three exhibition games and then returns for the regular season.

Howard was injured during a center exchange and left practice immediately. He will avoid surgery but is wearing a brace on his throwing hand.

Woodside's shot to make the 53-man roster is probably long, but never say never in the NFL. Thompson gets an improved shot at being the third quarterback the team brings into the regular season as he bumps up on the depth chart prior to the preseason opener.

If Woodside gets a shot in the preseason, it'll open the door to prove himself. Although, don't expect him to see many snaps with Rudolph leading the way and Thompson seeing most of the backup times, especially during the first game.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!

Published
Noah Strackbein
NOAH STRACKBEIN

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher for On SI, covering the Pittsburgh Steelers since 2019. A Jessup, PA native, Noah attended Point Park University, where he fell in love with the Steel City and everything it has to offer. You can find Noah's work at Steelers On SI and weekdays as the hosts of All Steelers Talk.

Home/News