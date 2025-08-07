Steelers Sign Former Bengals QB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have added a new name to their quarterback room, signing Logan Woodside following the injury to rookie Will Howard, head coach Mike Tomlin announced.
Woodside becomes the team's fourth quarterback behind Aaron Rodgers, Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson. Rudolph will start the preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars with Thompson being the backup. Tomlin said the final practices before the preseason opener will decide is Woodside is capable of playing as well.
Rodgers will not play.
Woodside was a seventh-round pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2018 NFL Draft. Since then, the 30 year old has played for the Tennessee Titans, Atlanta Falcons and returned to the Bengals last season. In 2019, he played for the San Antonio Commanders in the AAF.
He's played in 13 games, throwing just seven passes for 34 yards and an interception, while he's also rushed 14 times for 10 yards.
Woodside has a relationship with Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith during his time with the Titans. The relationship there could help him jump on a moving train, as Tomlin says, and be able to play quickly in the preseason game.
The Steelers lost Howard to a fractured finger during training camp, and while Tomlin said there is a possibility that he returns before the end of the preseason, chances are that he misses all three exhibition games and then returns for the regular season.
Howard was injured during a center exchange and left practice immediately. He will avoid surgery but is wearing a brace on his throwing hand.
Woodside's shot to make the 53-man roster is probably long, but never say never in the NFL. Thompson gets an improved shot at being the third quarterback the team brings into the regular season as he bumps up on the depth chart prior to the preseason opener.
If Woodside gets a shot in the preseason, it'll open the door to prove himself. Although, don't expect him to see many snaps with Rudolph leading the way and Thompson seeing most of the backup times, especially during the first game.
