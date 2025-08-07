Steelers Superstar CB May Have Undisclosed Injury
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers may be dealing with an injury of note as veteran cornerback Jalen Ramsey has not been on the field for the last two days at training camp. The Steelers took the field for three days of practice before heading to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars for their preseaosn opener. Through day of those days, several players have not been on the field, including Ramsey.
Ramsey has been on the sidelines in street clothes, but was wearing a sleeve on his left leg. Head coach Mike Tomlin did not name off the injuries during his daily press conference, but did acknowledge that several players are dealing with "bumps and bruises associated with play." Right now, it's believed Ramsey may be one of those players.
Now, Tomlin has settled many nerves regarding the team's injuries, making it very clear that nothing is viewed as significant for any player. Cornerback Cory Trice, who suffered a hamstring injury, and quarterback Will Howard, who broke a finger in his throwing hand, are the only two players Tomlin has talked about missing significant time.
Trice is unknown how long he will miss, and Howard is week-to-week but expected to miss at least three weeks.
The Steelers probably weren't going to play Ramsey in the preseason opener anyways. The first exhibition game is typically the backups, with the starters taking the field for a short amount of time, and players like Ramsey, T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward and others just warming up and then spending the rest of the night in street clothes on the bench.
Still, the injuries are piling up for Pittsburgh. Their defense alone is dealing with injuries to rookie Derrick Harmon, Trice and Ramsey, and Joey Porter Jr. just returned from missing nearly a week.
Pittsburgh has three more training camp practices left before hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a join practice. After that, they'll return to Rooney Sports Complex in the South Side to resume their final days before the end of the preseason, and prepare their 53-man roster for Week 1. A group they'll hope is healthy come the regular season.
