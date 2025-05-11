Steelers Sign Former Colts RB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are keeping one of their Rookie Minicamp tryouts. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the team has signed former Indianapolis Colts running back Trey Sermon to a one-year after he impressed during his tryout.
Sermon was one of many veterans in attendance when the Steelers rookies took the field for Minicamp. He was the longest-tenured, entering his fifth NFL season after being a third-round pickn in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Sermon was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers but only played nine games, rushing 41 times for 167 yards and a touchdown. He started two games while the 49ers were dealing with injury troubles at running back.
He then went to the Philadelphia Eagles where he played two games. Since, he signed with the Colts and played 31 games over a course of two years, rushing for 91 times for 319 yards and two touchdowns. He started three games last season.
Pittsburgh's running back room is deep with the addition of Sermon. They have Jaylen Warren, who they tendered this offseason, and replaced Najee Harris with Kaleb Johnson in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. They signed Kenneth Gainwell from the Eagles in free agency and still have Cordarrelle Patterson on the roster as well.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!