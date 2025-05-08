Steelers QB Will Howard Reveals NFL Goal
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers hope they landed a future starting quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft. The organization selected Will Howard out of the Ohio State University in the sixth round.
The Steelers will have to patiently wait for Howard's development. He possesses the ideal size and look of an NFL quarterback, but he comes with many question marks he must answer in his pursuit of a starting job.
Despite the long road ahead, Howard maintained confidence throughout the draft process. He recently spoke with former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on his, and Howard made his intentions clear: he wants to be a starting quarterback in the NFL.
"Going into the NFL, you cab have success wherever you're drafted," he said. "Ideally, starting quarterbacks - and that's my goal, to be a starting quarterback in the NFL - they usually come from the first round."
Howard felt his fall to the sixth round at the draft wasn't indicative of his season at OSU or the work he did to prepare for the NFL. He completed over 70% of his pass attempts, threw for over 4,000 passing yards, and racked up 35 touchdowns en route to a national championship. That still wasn't enough to get him into the top two rounds, but his self-confidence never wavered, resulting in him winding up in the best opportunity possible in Pittsburgh.
"I didn't feel like my talent level met where my draft stock was," he told Roethlisberger.
Howard has the chance to prove that now with the Steelers. He displayed some quality work in his final NCAA season, but now he has to translate that to the NFL. It's clear he has the tools and mentality to be a starter for the Steelers one day. The question is whether or not it all comes together for the talented rookie.
