Steelers Sign CB to 53-Man Roster
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing cornerback James Pierre off of their practice squad and onto their 53-man roster, according to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson.
Pierre signed to the Steelers' practice squad last week and was quickly elevated to play in the team's Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. With contributions on both defense and special teams, Pierre is now sticking on the active roster moving forward.
This will be Pierre's fifth season in Pittsburgh, spending the first four years of his career in black and gold after being signed as an undrafted rookie. He's played in 67 games, including six starts and has recorded 94 tackles and two interceptions. He was not re-signed this offseason and spent the summer with the Washington Commanders but failed to make their team.
The Steelers had a roster spot open after placing rookie offensive tackle Troy Fautanu on Injured Reserve with a knee injury.
The Steelers are also dealing with an injury at cornerback after Cory Trice left Week 3 with a hamstring injury. It's unknown how long he'll miss, but if he's sidelined for an extended time, Pierre could be the first to step in as the third cornerback in Pittsburgh. Darius Rush is the other option on the depth chart.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!