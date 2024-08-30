Steelers Sign Seven Players to Practice Squad
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that they signed seven players to their practice squad in a press release.
These players include running back Boston Scott, wide recievers Brandon Johnson and Ben Skowronek, offensive linemen John Leglue and Doug Nester and linebackers Devin Harper and Adetokunbo Ogundeji.
Scott spent the past six seasons with the Phiadelphia Eagles, 2018-23, playing in 75 games, starting 12. He had 302 carries for 1,295 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground, along with 71 receptions for 566 yards and one receiving touchdown, plus 66 returns for 1,504 total yards. He spent time on the Los Angeles Rams' practice squad before joining the Steelers.
Johnson signed with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. He played in seven games in the 2022 season with one start, and made six catches for 42 yards and one touchdown. He also played in 13 games in 2023, with two starts, making 19 catches for 284 yards and four touchdowns, all with Russell Wilson as his quarterback.
The Rams drafted Skowronek in the Seventh Round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame. He played three seasons with the franchise, appearing in 45 contests and 12 starts, with 58 catches for 575 yards and a touchdown. His best season came in 2022 when he started 11 of the 14 games he played, with 39 catches for 376 yards. The Rams traded him to the Houston Texans on May 9.
Leglue spent time previously with the Steelers, signing to the practice squad in 2020 and playing in six games in 2022. He spent last season on the Atlanta Falcons' practice squad.
Nester signed with the Minnesota Vikings as a UDFA following the 2024 NFL Draft. He played for West Virginia in college, making 57 appearances and starting 52 contests. He didn't allow a sack in 2023 in 660 offensive snaps.
The Falcons drafted Ogundeji in the Fifth Round in 2021 out of Notre Dame and would play in 16 games with 11 starts as a rookie, making 33 tackles (18 solo), one sack, one pass defended and one forced fumble. He started all 16 games he played in 2022, with 42 tackles (19 solo) and two sacks. He missed all of 2023 with a foot injury.
The Dallas Cowboys selected Harper in the Sixth Round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma State. He played in three games in both the 2022 and 2023 seasons, before they waived him on Sept. 29, 2023. The Cincinatti Bengals claimed him off waivers and he played in six games for them.
