Steelers Sign WR After Roman Wilson Injury
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers had a tough break to begin padded practices in training camp. Rookie wide receiver Roman Wilson went down with an apparent ankle injury. The team doesn't believe it to be too severe or long-term, but the Steelers quickly brought in another player to fill his spot.
The team announced two transactions on their second day of padded practices. They signed WR Tarik Black. In order to make room for him, the team released defensive lineman Jonathan Marshall. The team shared the roster moves via their website and social media.
Black, 26, comes to the Steelers after most recently spending time with the Baltimore Ravens practice squad. He played collegiate football at the University of Michigan and Texas, and was undrafted after completing his college career.
He first broke into the league when he signed as an undrafted free agent with the Indianapolis Colts before the 2021 season. He was placed on the team's practice squad but was released mid-season.
After his release, he signed with the New York Jets. He spent the majority of the 2021 campaign with their practice squad, but was signed to the main roster for their final regular season game. He made one catch for 10 yards in his NFL debut, his only one so far in his career.
To make room for Black, the team released defensive lineman Jonathan Marshall. Marshall, also 26, was signed to the Steelers roster during the 2022 season, and was a member of the team's practice squad during the 2023 season.
Marshall played for the University of Arkansas before the NFL. He was a sixth-round draft choice of the New York Jets during the 2021 NFL Draft. He's appeared in four NFL games with no starts and has two total tackles.
