Steelers Are Something Special
PITTSBURGH -- Following a third straight win to open the 2024 season, the Steelers have seemed to exceed the expectations going into the season. While the offense took some time to get going, everything seemed to click during their win against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Therefore, it seems like the Pittsburgh Steelers are the "real deal" this year.
The defense excelled against the Chargers, allowing just 168 total yards from the Chargers offense and just one touchdown. Five sacks as well as two more tackles for a loss mark an improvement from the Steelers defensive core. While the missed coverage on the Quentin Johnston touchdown was a play the Steelers would want back, the overall play from the defense was superb.
More importantly, Justin Fields and his receivers began to click. George Pickens caught 5 passes for 57 yards and Calvin Austin had a 55 yard touchdown catch on a perfectly placed ball by Fields. They were able to get the entire offense involved, including Scotty Miller who broke off for a 20 yard reception.
The question now is whether or not the Steelers can continue with the success they have built in the first three games. They now are in the easier part of their schedule, with the Raiders and Giants both in their next five games. They were able to win the game even after losing Alex Highsmith early, and the defensive line looked the best it's been in a long time.
What it will all come down to is consistency on offense. If they are able to produce at a level like they did against the Chargers, they should have no problem racking up wins before heading into their tough second half of the season. Even then, they could beat all three divisional rivals quite handily if they play like they did against the Chargers.
Fields best play so far this season has been on passes down the middle of the field, which is a part of the offense that the Steelers have not targeted in a long time. Yet, their longest play and touchdown of the day came on a pass to Austin up the middle. In order for the Steelers to suceed as they move forward, a reliance on both pass and run in the middle of the field is necessary.
Now is the best time for the Steelers to take advantage, as an undefeated record sets them above most of their peers already. Week 4 against the Colts will be a test, but one they should pass.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!