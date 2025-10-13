Steelers Have Something Special in Aaron Rodgers, DK Metcalf
PITTSBURGH -- It's taken a few weeks, but the main pieces of the Pittsburgh Steelers' passing game are becoming one of the NFL's premier passing duos. After a slow start between Aaron Rodgers and superstar pass-catcher DK Metcalf, the two are showing why the organization put so much belief in this tandem this season.
The Steelers offense has struggled to escape mediocrity over the past few seasons. This year’s version isn’t exactly the Greatest Show on Turf, but they are managing to move the ball down the field with consistency and wear down their defensive opponent. It’s all centered around the dynamic and dominating connection between Metcalf and Rodgers. As their chemistry climbs, so does the potential limit of this offense.
Feed the Beast
The one constant to start the 2025 season is the Steelers are committed to getting Metcalf the ball. He’s consistently seen the most or one of the highest total of targets through five games. During their most recent victory over the Cleveland Browns, Rodgers continued to look in Metcalf’s direction. He targeted the superstar pass-catcher nine times and connected on four of those passes for 95 yards and a touchdown.
Going back to their game before that against the Minnesota Vikings, the Steelers made his targets a priority again. He hauled in five receptions on five targets for 126 yards and a touchdown. He’s recorded a touchdown catch in four consecutive contests after being held off the scoreboard in Week 1 against the New York Jets.
The lowest quantity of targets Metcalf has received so far with the Steelers is four. In Week 3 against the New England Patriots, Rodgers went his direction on four attempts, but still managed to connect on three including a scoring grab.
The tactic is simple, but the result is undeniable. Metcalf has 356 receiving yards and four touchdowns in his first five games with the Steelers, and he’s putting himself back on pace to approach or possibly eclipse his previous career-best of 1,303 yards recorded during the 2020 campaign.
Rodgers Turning Back the Clock
Metcalf has become an excellent target for Rodgers, but credit to the veteran QB for making some of the prettiest throws in the NFL this season. Despite this being his 21st year in the league, he’s making throws with such precision and accuracy that makes his age of 41 sound unbelievable.
But that’s exactly what Rodgers is doing, especially when he targets Metcalf. He’s 19 of 31 when going to his top wideout with four touchdown throws. Kenneth Gainwell is the next-highest targeted receiver with 22 passing attempts his way.
What Rodgers demonstrates so expertly when targeting Metcalf is putting the ball in the perfect spot for the wide receiver to get it. They connected on a beautiful boundary catch early against the Browns, and the play should have been placed in a museum for studying and adoring. Rodgers threw a perfectly timed ball on Metcalf’s shoulder that the defensive back had no ability to defend against. The only person who had a chance was Metcalf himself, who hauled in the pass for the first down.
What these two are doing is special and they know it. The duo is quickly entering elite territory, and as the 4-1 Steelers continue trying to establish dominance over the AFC North, this duo’s success is becoming the defining piece of their offense.
