Seven Steelers Make Sport Illustrated's Top 200 Fantasy Players
It's fantasy football season - almost - and the Pittsburgh Steelers have names you'll want on your team in 2021.
Sports Illustrated's fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano ranked the top 200 players in this year's PPR (points per reception) leagues, naming seven Steelers to the list.
14. Najee Harris, RB10, PIT / Age: 23 / FA: 2026
44. Diontae Johnson, WR19, PIT / Age: 25 / FA: 2023
69. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR28, PIT / Age: 24 / FA: 2022
86. Chase Claypool, WR36, PIT / Age: 23 / FA: 2024
153. Ben Roethlisberger, QB20, PIT / Age: 39 / FA: 2022
191. Eric Ebron, TE25, PIT / Age: 28 / FA: 2022
192. Benny Snell Jr., RB65, PIT / Age: 23 / FA: 2023
PPR leagues could benefit the Steelers offense as they look to add some flair under new offensive coordinator Matt Canada. Harris, who headlines the list, comes off his final college season where he totaled 43 receptions for 425 yards and four touchdowns.
Feeling gutsy in the later rounds? Snell could be a sneaky pick as the Steelers' backup runner. Ebron should see more targets in Canada's offense.
Two former Steelers also made the list.
81. James Conner, RB32, ARI / Age: 26 / FA: 2022
85. Antonio Brown, WR35, TB / Age: 33 / FA: 2022
Conner is expected to split reps with Chase Edmonds in Arizona while Brown is making a second run with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after winning the Super Bowl in February.
Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.
