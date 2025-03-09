Steelers Suffer Another QB Blow
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have hit the final day to get a done deal with Justin Fields before things get very complicated. And the NFL news cycle is so hot right now that every time something happens, it feels like a blow to the black and gold's chances, with the latest move being a kick right to their negotiations.
The Steelers, at least reportedly, had interest in Derek Carr if he was released by the New Orleans Saints. They were said to view him as an option over both Fields and Russell Wilson. Those chances ended when Carr restructured his deal with New Orleans, guarantting that he's staying, and keeping his entire contract as agreed upon.
That's $40 million for a player many thought could be in line for a paycut this offseason. Instead, he's being treated like a franchise quarterback with the team's complete faith to work things out with him.
The blows came in two for Pittsburgh. With the news, they realized one of the quarterback options - and maybe their top one - was taken off the board. Justin Fields also got another indication that quarterbacks get paid, and with a somewhat strong market out of the Steelers, the urge may be growing to test free agency.
The New York Jets have their eyes on Fields. It's assumed others do as well. Pittsburgh has the advantage, but with each day that passes, that advantage gets less and less. And eventually, they're going to be competing with any other team interested in Fields' services.
Each quarterback move that happens should seemingly be a warning to the Steelers. With the new league year days away, you never know what's coming, but the optimism about Pittsburgh's quarterback situation is shrinking. Another move like Carr's and it could be gone.
