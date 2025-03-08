Former Steelers RB Signs With UFL
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Anthony McFarland is headed back to the UFL, signing with the San Antonio Brahams for his second season with the team, the league announced.
McFarland, 27, was the Steelers' fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He four years with the team bouncing back and forth from the active roster and the practice squad. He appeared to have finally found a place in the roster during his final season in 2023 as the team's kick returner and RB3, but his season was cut short due to a knee injury.
When he returned, he was released, being re-signed as a member of the practice squad to finish the season.
Last year, McFarland played for the Brahams, recording 190 rushing yards and 206 receiving yards. He had a short stint with the Miami Dolphins during the summer, but never stuck to an NFL roster during the 2024 campaign.
He'll look to continue his work in the UFL and showcase his skills for NFL teams. With hopes of returning to the league, McFarland brings plenty of speed and versatility to the UFL roster, and could one of the league's most exciting players if his skillset shows.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!