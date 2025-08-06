Bengals Unleash Special Uniforms for Steelers Game
The Cincinnati Bengals will wear a special uniform when they face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football at Paycor Stadium in Week 7.
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Bengals have decided to use their all-white helmet, jersey and pants combination, which has been dubbed the "White Bengal", for an AFC North primetime showdown with the Steelers.
Cincinnati first introduced the look ahead of the 2022 campaign. The team won its first four games while wearing the jerseys before falling to the Philadelphia Eagles by a score of 37-17 in them last season.
The Bengals donned the uniforms when they defeated Pittsburgh 37-30 at Acrisure Stadium in Week 11 of the 2022 season.
While the Steelers would typically wear their own white jerseys on the road, they'll now likely be forced to use their black jerseys for TNF against Cincinnati this year.
Though Pittsburgh doesn't typically get super adventurous with its on-field looks, it will wear its new 1933 throwback uniform the following game after they face the Bengals when they host the Green Bay Packers for a Sunday Night Football bout at Acrisure Stadium in Week 8.
The jerseys feature black stripes across the middle alongside white block numbers that were once a staple of the team's uniforms.
Furthermore, the Pittsburgh city crest sits on the left chest, serving as an ode to the connection and heritage of the city and franchise alike.
Black block numbers are present on the back of the jerseys, and beige pants will also be worn to replicate the khaki uniform the Steelers used in 1933.
The helmet, which is gold with a matte finish while also featuring a gray face mask, is influenced by the looks the team used in both the 1930s and 1960s.
"We're excited to unveil our new throwback uniforms which not only pay tribute to the origins of the Steelers franchise but also to the deep connection we have to our hometown of Pittsburgh," Steelers President Art Rooney II said, per Steelers.com. "It's especially fitting that we'll debut these uniforms on Sunday night, October 26 when we play the Green Bay Packers – another franchise in the league with a long and rich history."
