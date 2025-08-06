Will Howard's Injury Opens Door for New Steelers QB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were hit with tough injury news, losing rookie quarterback Will Howard for what will likely be the entire preseason after fracturing a small bone in his throwing hand.
Howard left practice early, only three days before the team traveled to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars for their preseason opener. The injury occurred during a quarterback-center exchange, and while Howard isn't expected to need surgery, his return timeline is at minumum of three weeks, leaving him sidelined for the team's three exhibition games.
So, what does it mean for the Steelers and their quarterback position?
At this point in the offseason, chances are the Steelers won't bring in another quarterback. They do like to carry four on the roster throughout training camp, but with the preseason about to start, they won't have enough time to teach a new QB the playbook and have him be profiencent enough before Jacksonville.
Seeing what their skill players can do is more valuable at this stage that keeping a three-man quarterback rotation during the preseason.
So, heading into their preseason opener, Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson are looking at plenty of opportunity. And with Aaron Rodgers likely seeing at most a few series during one preseason game, it'll be plenty of time to evaluate the backups who are now in line for more snaps.
It's certainly a boost for Thompson. Rudolph is set to be the backup, and no matter how impressive Howard has been at camp, Rudolph was going to remain the QB2 behind Rodgers this season.
Thompson didn't have much of a chance to make the roster before the injury.
"Unless he really explodes in the preseason, though, there haven't been many notes about him beating Howard for the day, which likely means he's currently fourth on the depth chart," Steelers On SI wrote in the QB Check-In just the day before Howard's injury.
Well, that opportunity is now here. Thompson will get plenty of reps throughout the three weeks of practice and the preseason, and has every chance to put on a show and prove he's worthy of sticking around.
The Steelers won't be interested in getting rid of Howard, but could make the excuse to keep him on the Injured Reserve all season. Missing three weeks of the preseason and having a standout in Thompson would force them to consider the move, giving their rookie a full year to recover without being on the field.
Now, the most likely outcome of this situation is that Howard returns just in time for the regular season, is the third quarterback on the roster, and nothing changes. Thompson ends up on the practice squad, just in case, and Pittsburgh hopes their QB3 never has to see the field in 2025.
But the injury certainly opens the door for other possibilities. Ones that were not here beforehand.
