Steelers Have Surprise Contract Dispute With Team Captain
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with another contract dispute, trying to figure out an improved deal for defensive tackle and long-time captain Cam Heyward.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Heyward is seeking a revised deal with the Steelers before the season which is why he’s been limited at training camp. While Heyward has participated throughout camp, and continues to dress on near-everyday basis, he hasn’t done much from a team perspective.
“With little fanfare, Steelers four-time All-Pro defensive tackle Cameron Heyward hasn’t fully participated in practice yet this summer as he awaits a restructured contract that has not gotten done, per sources, Schefter tweeted.
“Heyward is scheduled to make $14.75 million this season, with $13.45 million of that already having been earned as a roster bonus in March. Heyward is seeking a raise in a defensive market that has experienced a reset this off-season. Heyward and the Steelers have addressed this privately, but have not made any progress on any reworked deal, per sources.”
Heyward reworked his contract with the Steelers last offseason, adding two more years to his deal. He could be looking to add more money for his time this season but also extend his playing career as well. Pittsburgh may have to highly consider giving him both as he continues to put up All-Pro numbers despite being 36 years old.
Last season, Heyward recorded 71 tackles, eight sacks, 12 tackles for loss and 20 quarterback hits. He also had a career-high 11 pass deflections at the line of scrimmage.
He added his fourth First-Team All-Pro selection and his seventh Pro Bowl as well.
In Heyward’s absence, the Steelers have leaned on Keeanu Benton and first-round rookie Derrick Harmon during team drills. Heyward has worked off to the side and participated in individual drills, but nothing more for most of camp.
According to Spotrac, throughout his 14-year NFL career, Heyward has earned $131,582,735. The Steelers currently have over $35 million in available cap space this season, and their only lingering addition may be a wide receiver. Besides that, they'll look to roll over most of it for next offseason.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!