Steelers TE Named Biggest Surprise of Minicamp
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are hoping for a huge season from tight end Pat Freiermuth. The fourth-year pass catcher is playing in the final season of his rookie contract, and his status with the team after 2024 is unclear.
Heading into the season, Freiermuth is already off on a strong foot. During organized team activities and minicamp, he was a standout player. ESPN football writer Brooke Pryor was so impressed with Freiermuth that she awarded him with an interesting accolade.
In a recent story by Pryor, she discussed the "players who surprised us most" during minicamp. Rolling through the AFC North, she touched on the Steelers' tight end and his development.
"Arthur Smith's offense is a tight end's dream, and it's already waking up Freiermuth from a nightmare of a 2023 season," she wrote. "Hampered by a nagging hamstring injury and playing in a disjointed offense, Freiermuth had a career-low 32 catches for 308 yards, less than half of his output from 2022. But the 2021 second-round pick is poised for a resurgence with a new quarterback and offensive coordinator, and he showed early signs of good chemistry with quarterback Russell Wilson through offseason workouts. The Steelers don't have a solid WR2 option, but that might not matter as much if Freiermuth continues on the kind of upward trajectory he established this offseason."
If Pryor's reporting proves true, the Steelers could expect a huge year from Freiermuth. It would be a huge boost for their offense if he takes the next step, something he's very capable of doing in 2024.
Freiermuth's first three seasons have been up-and-down. As a rookie, he was a consistent red-zone target for Ben Roethlisberger and scored 10 touchdowns. His second season was a huge step forward in terms of receptions and yards, but he only found the end zone twice.
This past season was the toughest for 'Muth. He had a nagging hamstring injury that impacted his explosiveness and lower-body strength. Missing five games of the regular season, he managed 32 receptions and just 308 yards.
2024 is the biggest opportunity of Freiermuth's career. As Pryor stated, the team needs options behind George Pickens and he can become a consistent threat if he becomes a trusted target for Russell Wilson or Justin Fields. If he continues impressing and backs it up on the field, Freiermuth could be in line for a new contract and more respect around the NFL.
