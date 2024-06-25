Analyst Sends Strong Message to Steelers QB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers know this season is pivotal for Russell Wilson. He's on his third team in the past four seasons and is coming off the worst two seasons of his career. The Steelers believe Wilson has more to offer and can lead them to a divisional title and possibly more.
The discussion around Wilson from the national media has been critical lately. For some, Wilson is a player on their last legs as a starter. Recently, former NFL player and analyst, Mark Schlereth, referred to the Steelers' QB as "delusional" regarding his abilities.
ESPN's football analyst Booger McFarland is the latest to send Wilson a message. His was a bit more blunt, albeit humorous, than Schlereth's during a recent appearance on NFL Live. McFarland suggested retiring if Wilson can't figure it out in Pittsburgh.
“If he can’t get it done in this offense, he might as well go ahead and retire and get a tee time with me, (Dan) Orlovsky and (Dan) Graziano," he said.
Unfortunately for Russ, McFarland might be correct. After his tenure in Denver, his reputation tanked. It wasn't all on him, as his numbers there show, but he bears the brunt of the Broncos' failures. When he left the Seahawks, it wasn't pretty. If he falters with the Steelers, that will be the third organization to sour on him.
At 35 years old, retirement isn't far off for Wilson regardless. Entering year 13 in the NFL, he's won a Super Bowl, earned nine Pro Bowl selections, and sits 19th on the all-time passing yards list. He's cemented his career as a Hall of Famer, but Wilson still wants to win now. That's why he signed with the Steelers.
His other goal is to stave off retirement by at least a few years. Since signing with the Steelers, he looks motivated and rejuvenated. So much so, that he described himself as feeling the "fountain of youth" during minicamp and organized team activities. No one knows if Wilson will turn back the clock with the Steelers, but he's giving it his best shot.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more
- Steelers Urged to Make Blockbuster Trade
- Chiefs Release Former Steelers DT
- Steelers Insider Optimistic About QB Despite Criticism
- Analyst: Steelers QB Plans Shifted in Offseason
- Potential Steelers QB for 2025 Emerges