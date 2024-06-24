Chiefs Release Former Steelers DT
PITTSBURGH -- After a summer of legal troubles, a former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle is out of a job. According to league sources, the Kansas City Chiefs released Isaiah Buggs. NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero broke the news via his X account.
The release was expected following Buggs' second arrest of the summer. Earlier in the summer, he was arrested for charges related to animal cruelty. He was released on bond and had a trial scheduled for sometime this summer.
Most recently, Buggs was arrested again for a completely unrelated charge. According to arrest records made public by journalist Ryan Phillips of the Tuscaloosa Patch, Buggs was arrested for burglary and domestic violence charges.
Buggs is currently still in jail. According to further reporting from Pelissaro, his bond has been revoked as his multiple charges and court cases shake out.
Buggs began his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers after they selected him in the sixth-round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Alabama. After sporadically making the game day lineup for three seasons with the Steelers, he bounced around on practice squads before landing with the Detroit Lions for two seasons. After being cut by the Lions, he signed with the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad. He was hoping to make the roster out of training camp in 2024, but his legal issues will keep away from the NFL for the forseaable future.
Even if everything is dismissed and the legal troubles vanish, Buggs' days in the NFL are likely done. He'd be subject to punishment from the league for violating their personal conduct policy if he does sign with a team in the future. Beyond that, it's hard to see a person with the accusations he's facing get another crack in the NFL.
