Steelers' T.J. Watt Might Beat Myles Garrett's Massive Deal
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to sign T.J. Watt this offseason. Despite no deal getting done to this point, the expectation remains that the two sides will agree on something before the season starts, keeping the former Defensive Player of the Year in Pittsburgh for the final stretch of his career.
In the midst of the conversation, though, is the looming number of $40 million. Cleveland Browns defender Myles Garrett signed his deal earlier this offseason, agreeing to terms with a contract worth over $40 million per season. Now, everyone is wondering if Watt is going to get the same.
He might.
Bleacher Report's NFL insider James Palmer is hearing that Watt could exceed Garrett's number of $40 million this season, becoming the highest-paid edge rusher once again.
"I’m hearing there’s a chance Watt gets past $40 [million per season]," Palmer said. "He has every right to ask for it. I’ve talked on here a lot about the comparisons between him and Myles Garrett. The numbers are almost identical in every aspect in terms of superlatives and in terms of numbers, and they came in the same draft class. I mean, he has the right to try to get that."
All eyes seem to be on the position this offseason as Garrett was part of an early group of players who signed bigger deals, which others are waiting. The group that signed also included Maxx Crosby and Danielle Hunter. Watt is joined by Cowboys' Micah Parsons as the two un-signed players waiting for deals.
There's a lot of confidence from the Steelers side of things that they will come to an agreement with Watt. The superstar linebacker didn't show up for OTAs or minicamp, and if a deal isn't done beforehand, it's not promising he'll arrive at the start of training camp, either.
Still, the expectation is that a deal will get done. And according to Palmer, there's a chance it surpasses Garrett's year salary.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!