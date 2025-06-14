Steelers QB Coach Makes Exciting Aaron Rodgers Claim
While Aaron Rodgers will turn 42-years-old during the 2025 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers remain confident that he's still at the top of his game.
The four-time MVP threw for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last year for the New York Jets after suffering a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 1 of the 2023 campaign.
The Jets released him earlier this offseason, and the Steelers found themselves at the front of the line of his services. Rodgers, after a three-month wait, officially signed his one-year deal with the team last weekend and was present at mandatory minicamp over recent days.
Quarterbacks coach Tom Arth is one of many personnel in Pittsburgh who are happy to have Rodgers onboard, and the two share a connection that dates back to the start of the latter's career with the Green Bay Packers.
Rodgers discussed his relationship with Arth during an April 17 appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show", revealing that they went through "quarterback school" together leading into the former's sophomore season in 2006.
"Tom Arth was in our quarterback room with me in 2006 in Green Bay in the offseason," he said. "The first offseason I ever went through the Mike McCarthy quarterback school. It was me, and Tom Arth, and Tom Clements [Packers QBs coach]. Thankfully I had Tom Arth, because those were crazy (expletive) workouts. They were really hard, and Tom, we gave each other some breathers here and there, but yea, great dude."
Arth, who played alongside Peyton Manning with the Indianapolis Colts from 2003 to 2005, knew Rodgers was special from the jump.
“I had just come from Indianapolis and spent three years with Peyton, and obviously saw the way he played and threw the ball. And it was really immediate to me, seeing Aaron and saying, ‘Man, like, you know, this guy’s got some really special gifts,'” Arth said on Wednesday.
Now almost two decades later, the pair get to work together again with a bit of a different dynamic.
Arth remains a staunch supporter of Rodgers, and he believes the future Pro Football Hall of Famer still has plenty left in the tank as he enters his 21st season in the league.
“I still think he’s at the top of his game. I think he’s a top quarterback in the league,” Arth said. “…Aaron was extremely impressive. He still throws the ball very well. He’s accurate. He’s so smart. You can see his decision-making — doesn’t take a lot of sacks.”
