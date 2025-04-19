Steelers Top Two NFL Draft QBs Revealed
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading into the 2025 NFL Draft without an answer from Aaron Rodgers. So, they've spent plenty of time scouting the incoming rookie class, and they appear to have two names to watch at the top of their list.
According to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac, there are two names to watch early in the NFL Draft for the Steelers. Those names are Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Ole Miss's Jaxson Dart.
"I will tell you Rich that they have a first-round grade on Jaxson Dart, and they really like Shedeur Sanders," Dulac said during an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show. "Despite whatever post was put out there that he had a terrible meeting [and] it did not go well. Nothing could be further from the truth. They like the guy. They had a great meeting with him."
The Steelers met with both quarterbacks at the NFL Combine and then brought both players in for pre-draft visits.
Both Sanders and Dart are expected to be potential first-round picks, but it's unknown where or if they'll go in the first 32 selections. Sanders was once thought to be the first pick in the NFL Draft, but has since fallen back, and could go anywhere from pick No. 2 to the end of the first round. Dart made noise, climbing up boards, and after being an afterthought early, has some rumors floating around that he could go before Sanders.
The Steelers could view either player as their pick at 21, but have also shown plenty of interest in later names like Tyler Shough out of Louisville and Kyle McCord out of Syracuse. They also met Quinn Ewers before his Pro Day at Texas and took Will Howard out to dinner before Ohio State's Pro Day.
The draft remains a mystery for the Steelers, but there's some understanding of who they'd consider in the first round, and it appears that both Sanders and Dart are on that list.
