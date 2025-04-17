Aaron Rodgers Confirms Looming Question for Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are still waiting on Aaron Rodgers, but that answer doesn't seem to be coming today. Speaking on the Pat McAfee Show, and making his first appearance since free agency started, Rodgers spoke about all the of the narratives surrounding him, and while he didn't announce his decision, he did leave one big question on the table.
Rodgers made it known that he "lives a kind of quiet life," and that he's been spending a lot of time with the people within his small circle. Right now, that remains his top priority.
"From the jump, I'm in a different phase of my life. I'm 41 years old, I'm in a serious relationship, and have off-the-field stuff going on that requires my attention," Rodgers said. "I have a lot of things that are taking my attention, and have beginning in January, away from football. That's been where I've been focusing my attention on. Making a commitment to a team is a big thing."
Rodgers made it known that nothing is about money right now, and that he has spoken to multiple teams.
"I told every single team, it ain't about the money ... I said I'd play for 10 M's," Rodgers said. "I don’t care. I never once said I needed a multi-year deal."
He then said that, even if teams are interested, right now, he's not sure if he'll play in 2025. Instead, he's leaving retirement out there as a possibility this season.
"I’m open to anything and attached to nothing. So yeah, retirement still could be a possibility," Rodgers said. "But right now my focus has been and will continue to be on my personal life."
The Steelers are heading into the 2025 NFL Draft and still don't know if Rodgers will end up with them. As they wait, they've spent plenty of time scouting rookie options. And if Rodgers doesn't have an answer by the first round, they could go a different direction at quarterback.
