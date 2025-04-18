Nick Chubb Sends NFL Message, Should Steelers Listen?
If the Pittsburgh Steelers fail to come away with a running back in the early rounds of the NFL Draft, perhaps they could turn their attention towards a veteran they've become well-accustomed to over the years.
Nick Chubb, who is currently a free agent after spending the first seven seasons of his career in the AFC North with the Cleveland Browns, put out a post of him working out on Instagram with the caption, "They've already wrote my ending when I'm just getting started."
After a prolific career at Georgia, where he finished with 4,769 yards and 44 touchdowns in 47 games, the Browns selected Chubb in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
He quickly established himself as one of the top running backs in the league from 2019 to 2022, making four-straight Pro Bowls over that stretch while logging 5,345 yards and 40 scores across 1,018 carries in 59 contests.
Chubb sustained a gruesome knee injury against Pittsburgh at Acrisure Stadium in Week 3 of the 2023 season that would require several surgeries and a long rehab process.
He'd return in Week 7 this past year against the Cincinnati Bengals and ultimately suit up for eight games, during which he went for 332 yards and three scores over 102 carries.
Chubb understandably never looked like himself in 2024, though his best single game showing came in Week 12 vs. the Steelers when he ran for 59 yards and two scores on 20 attempts in a Browns win on Thursday Night Football.
Pittsburgh's been linked to Chubb on numerous occasions this offseason, and while it has shown plenty of interest in this year's crop of running back prospects in the draft, he would make sense as a potential Najee Harris replacement of sorts if the organization doesn't select a true workhorse.
