Former Steelers Coach Steps Down From HC Job
A former Pittsburgh Steelers coach with an extensive history at both the NFL and collegiate levels has resigned from his UFL post.
The league announced earlier this week that Ken Whisenhunt, who took a personal leave of absence last month, was permanently stepping down as the head coach of the Memphis Showboats.
"The time has come for me to step away from the game and take a break from football,” Whisenhunt said via a statement. “I am so grateful for my time with the players and wish them the best.”
Whisenhunt was in the midst of his first year with the Showboats, with his prior stop coming as a special assistant under Nick Saban at Alabama in 2023.
The 63-year-old spent the last six seasons of Bill Cowher's tenure in Pittsburgh from 2001 to 2006 before Mike Tomlin took over in 2007.
Whisenhunt served as the Steelers' tight ends coach through 2003, with Jerame Tuman and Mark Bruener serving as his primary duo at the position during that stretch.
He earned a promotion to offensive coordinator for the following three campaigns. Pittsburgh put up the seventh-most points in the league at 1,114 and won Super Bowl XL with Whisenhunt in that role, who oversaw a unit that featured the likes of Ben Roethlisberger, Jerome Bettis, Hines Ward and Antwaan Randle El among others.
Whisenhunt earned his own head coaching job upon Tomlin's arrival in Pittsburgh, as he headed to the desert and became the lead man for the Arizona Cardinals.
He was there from 2007 to 2012, going 45-51 while losing to the Steelers in Super Bowl XLIII.
Whisenhunt was the San Diego Chargers' offensive coordinator in 2013 before the Tennessee Titans made him their head coach ahead of the 2014 campaign.
He'd spend parts of just two years there as the result of an abysmal 3-20 record, though he did have the opportunity to coach his future son-in-law and former Steelers quarterback Zach Mettenberger there.
Whisenhunt returned to the Chargers as their offensive coordinator in 2016 and remained with them through 2019, representing his final destination in the NFL as of now.
