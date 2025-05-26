Steelers Urged to Kick Out Aaron Rodgers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are about to begin Organized Team Activities before heading into minicamp, and still don't have an answer from Aaron Rodgers. The pursuit of the four-time MVP quarterback is gone on for months, with a visit to the team facility being over two months ago.
The Steelers remaining optimistic that they are going to land Rodgers at some point. They're confident they have the right quarterback plan in place and that things can change - hopefully - before minicamp officially starts.
One analyst is telling them to change course, though. ESPN's Michael Wilborn believes the Steelers shouldn't want anything to do with Rodgers. In fact, he said they should tell him he's not allowed "anywhere near the building" after what they've already endured this offseason.
"What are we talking about? Do people just look at actually what happens in sports? Aaron Rodgers hasn’t been relevant as a quarterback in the NFL for four or five seasons. The hallmark of the Pittsburgh Steelers is not stupidity," Wilbon said. "It’s a smart organization that makes right moves over decades. And they’re gonna bring Aaron Rodgers in, with all his drama, into that room?"
Rodgers has made it known publicly that he's dealing with issues in his personal life and that once that is calmed, he can commit to a team. However, the distractions and headlines the Rodgers situation has created for the Steelers has been much louder than the assumed noise of him signing but not being at OTAs may have been.
Either way, the Steelers want Rodgers to sign. Even if he's causing distractions now, they believe he's the right fit for the job in 2025 to help them stay competitive. And even if Wilborn says it's a bad move for the culture to add Rodgers to the roster, they're likely going to do it this summer.
