Steelers Must Use Caution With T.J. Watt Injury
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers winced and held their breath as star linebacker T.J. Watt went down against the Philadelphia Eagles. Nearing the end of their fourth loss of the season and after Watt dominated all game long, an ankle injury looked like the potential end of the Steelers' season and Super Bowl hopes.
After the game, the Steelers' star downplayed any major concerns. He told reporters that the X-rays were negative on his ankle and that he rolled it during the play that injured him. It's a huge sigh of relief for this team. They've overcome multiple injuries across positions this year, but the potential of losing their defensive heart and soul would have been an insurmountable loss. Which is why the Steelers must be cautious with the former Defensive Player of the Year.
The Steelers have three brutal matchups left in 2024, with the Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, and Cincinnati Bengals waiting to take down the AFC North leaders. The NFL is a dog-eat-dog, assert your dominance league, and Pittsburgh won't back down to the challenge of these teams.
It could lead Watt, head coach Mike Tomlin, and the entire team to wanting him in the lineup going to war with his teammates. After all, every NFL player does it on a weekly basis. Watt has likely already played through injuries. But if his ankle isn't 100% healthy for any of these games, he should be sitting on the sidelines. Do the Steelers need him to win these games down the stretch? Yes, but they need Watt the most once the postseason starts. This team could steal a victory over the Ravens or Bengals without their best player available in Week 16 or 18, but there's little chance the Steelers hoist a Lombardi Trophy without Watt playing each playoff game.
It should be an easy choice for Tomlin and the Steelers' training staff to sit Watt for the next couple weeks and reevaluate. The team needs to be as healthy as possible for the playoffs, and that means going against their instincts and being overly cautious.
