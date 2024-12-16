Steelers' T.J. Watt Gives Update on Scary Injury
There is some more clarification on outside linebacker T.J. Watt's injury following the Pittsburgh Steelers' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15.
Postgame, head coach Mike Tomlin stated that Watt has a low-ankle injury as opposed to a high-ankle injury, adding that he'll have more to share on the topic once his Tuesday press conference rolls around.
Watt sustained the injury late in the fourth quarter as he was rushing around the edge against Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson. He was checked out by trainers on the Steelers' sideline before going into the medical tent for further evaluation.
Watt did not return after suffering the injury. He finished the contest with two of Pittsburgh's three sacks on the day, tying his single-game high on the year and pushing his total to 11.5 for the season.
Speaking to reporters in the locker room, Watt said that X-rays were negative and that he rolled his ankle on the play during which the injury occurred.
The 30-year-old added that he'll have to wait and see if he can give it a go next week in an important AFC North clash with the Baltimore Ravens.
Watt has played in all 14 of the Steelers' games this year and is once again in the running for the Defensive Player of the Year award, which he won for his efforts during the 2021 campaign.
It goes without saying that the six-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro is integral to the team's success, so losing him for any amount of time would have a sizable impact on the pass rush and defense as a whole.
Pittsburgh's edge rushers have been plagued by injuries this season, as both Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig have endured lengthy absences, and the hope is that Watt can avoid a similar fate.
