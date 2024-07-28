Steelers WR Learning From Antonio Brown
PITTSBURGH -- Following the third day of Pittsburgh Steelers' training camp, wide receiver Van Jefferson stayed on the field. He and fellow WR Calvin Austin III took turns catching passes from the Jugs machine and trying to deflect one another's receptions.
Jefferson didn't just catch a few balls after practice, he caught 300. Yes, you read that right, 300 footballs after practice. When he finally did leave the field, he was asked where this routine came from. To the surprise of the scrum, Jefferson informed the media that he learned about this practice from Steelers' and NFL great, Antonio Brown.
"One of the equipment guys said, 'You know, AB used to catch like 300 every day after practice.' I just took that from them," he said. "I think he's one of the best to ever play in the NFL, so shoot, why not follow what he did?"
It's a great train of thought for Jefferson, who is looking to have his best offensive season since the 2021 campaign with the Los Angeles Rams. That season, he collected 50 receptions for 802 yards and six touchdowns, all career highs. In the years since, his production's declined steadily, but this season is his best opportunity to change that.
Which is why a new routine makes sense for Jefferson. Before arriving in Pittsburgh, catching hundreds of balls after practice was not on his schedule. Now, it's a way for him to show determination and contribute to a determined group of pass-catchers.
Determination is a quality that the Steelers' wide receiver room shares. It's one of the main things that Van Jefferson sees in his teammates at the position. When asked how to summarize the team's WR room, Jefferson chose his words carefully.
"Hungry," he said. "All of us are just hungry to get out on the field and show what we can do."
Jefferson continues to bring that hunger every day of training camp, and the wide receiver room will hopefully follow suit. In the meantime, you can catch Jefferson emulating AB and catching 300 balls once practice ends.
