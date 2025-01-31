Steelers Very Interested in This Speedy RB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have been quite active at this year's Reese's Senior Bowl, looking at players across each position. With very few positions being absolutely off the table, the Steelers have looked at players on both sides of the ball.
One position that is being looked at is the running back position, as the Steelers struggled to maitain a consistent game on the ground throughout the season.
According to PennLive's Nick Farabaugh, the Pittsburgh Steelers are interested in former UCF running back RJ Harvey. Harvey has met with all 32 NFL teams, but his talk with the Steelers proved to be impactful.
"Harvey met with all 32 teams at the Senior Bowl, but his meeting with Pittsburgh stood out specifically." Farabaugh wrote. "Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, general manager Omar Khan, and others were in Harvey’s meetings, and the speedster is set to be one of the top options for teams wanting speed at the position."
With the issue of Najee Harris' option not being exersized, his time with the Steelers is likely to be coming to a close. With such a deep running back class in the upcoming draft, the Steelers will have many players to choose from in order to find their next piece in the backfield.
With a need at quarterback and no real options for the team to build with, the Steelers will likely look to shore up other parts of their offense in order to provide a seamless transition and talented weapons for whoever helms the team in the near future.
Harvey projects as an explosive running back with great burst, who is quite hard to tackle in one-on-one situations. His stature at 5'7 and 200 pounds could cause issues for him as a pass blocker, but the Steelers have a surplus of blocking skill players as it stands.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!