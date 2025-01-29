Mike Tomlin Hints at Steelers Draft Plans
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, along with both coordinators and general manager Omar Khan, are spending the week in Mobile, Alabama for the 2025 Senior Bowl. And already, the team seems to be giving away where they're headed in the 2025 NFL Draft.
According to PennLive's Nick Farabaugh, Tomlin is sending a "clear message" about what position he's interested in. During the early portions of the week, the Steelers head coach, along with Khan and defensive coordinator Teryl Austin, have been glued into the defensive linemen, focusing on the next big-man for the defense.
"If it was not clear before, the Steelers have a lot of options at defensive line, and most of those guys were not even in Mobile. However, Tomlin, Austin, and Khan were zeroed in on the defensive linemen. I have no doubts about where they are looking early in this draft. The position I would bank on is defensive line," Farabaugh writes.
Farabaugh points out that this has become a trend for the Steelers, focusing on one position during the Senior Bowl, indicating where they are going to draft. They did it with offensive line last year, quarterback the year before and running back the year before that. All of the positions they ended up drafting.
Steelers President Art Rooney II hinted that the team would be targeting defensive linemen as well. During his end-of-season media sit down, Rooney said stopping the run and improving the defensive front is a high priority this offseason.
"On the defensive side, it starts with stopping the run, and we didn't do that down the stretch. We need to figure out how we get stronger, probably on the defensive front," Rooney said.
The Steelers haven't been mocked to a defensive lineman by many big name NFL Draft experts, but the expectation is that defensive tackle, cornerback, wide receiver and running back are high on their list of needs this offseason. And Tomlin is giving away what position they like most at the Senior Bowl.
