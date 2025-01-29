Colorado Star Could Cause Trouble for Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a preference to re-sign either Russell Wilson or Justin Fields, with many reports claiming the favorite is Fields. But their AFC North rivals, the Cleveland Browns, are looking for a replacement after Deshaun Watson re-injured his achilles. And one option that is sitting right in front of them is Colorado's Shedeur Sanders.
The Browns currently pick second in the 2025 NFL Draft with the Tennessee Titans before them. The Titans have Will Levis and it's not certain they'll go after a quarterback this offseason. If that's the case, Sanders could fall to No. 2, where the Browns could - and likely would - highly consider him.
NFL analyst Colin Cowherd believes that's an issue for the Steelers. And if Sanders ends up in Cleveland, Pittsburgh is looking at an even more miserable time moving forward than they've had in recent years.
"If Cleveland lands Shedeur Sanders, who is a pocket quarterback, with Kevin Stefanski, who is a pocket quarterback coach, more than a mobile quarterback coach, than I think that's trouble," Cowher said. "Again, I don't want to make it sound like Justin and Russ can't play. ... If the Browns get either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders, and they're both franchise quarterbacks, then you're the only franchise, Lamar, Sheduer, Joe Burrow."
The Steelers would need to answer a pretty alarming question of whether or not they can compete in a quarterback-driven league without a franchise quarterback. Maybe Fields is the answer there, but there's no knowing until he gets a full 17 games under his belt in Pittsburgh.
Sanders coming to the AFC North does leave room for concern for the Steelers as they try to climb out of a playoff loss rut without an explosive offense. That's priority No. 2 this offseason, following coaching changes the team plans to make.
Sanders met with the Browns at the Shrine Bowl and will likely meet a few more times with Cleveland throughout the draft process. And it could come down to Tennessee deciding on a quarterback or not to bring him to the AFC North.
