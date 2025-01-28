Insider Hints Steelers Like Ohio State QB
The Pittsburgh Steelers selecting a quarterback in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft is an improbable outcome with one of Russell Wilson or Justin Fields likely to return as the starter next season, but that isn't to say the team won't take a gamble on a prospect with a later pick.
With that in mind, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac threw Ohio State signal caller Will Howard's name out there as someone to watch during an appearance on Steelers Nation Radio.
"Shocked might be a strong word, but I would be shocked if they would devote a No. 1 pick to a quarterback this year," Dulac said. "But I wouldn't fall over if I saw a quarterback go in the third round, who they feel can be that guy behind Justin Fields, if you will. I will tell you that in the last three days, I heard Will Howard's name as an intriguing guy both as a passer and a runner."
Howard saw his stock rise throughout the Buckeyes' four-game march to a College Football Playoff National Championship victory this year, throwing for 1,150 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions over that stretch.
In 12 regular season contests, the 23-year-old amassed 2,860 yards, 27 touchdowns and eight picks through the air in tandem with seven rushing scores.
Howard played for Kansas State from 2020 to 2023, where he posted 5,768 yards, 48 touchdowns and 25 interceptions alongside 921 rushing yards and 19 scores before transferring to Ohio State.
The Steelers won't be in position to come away with Miami's Cam Ward or Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, who are the consensus top-two QBs in a weaker class, without yielding significant resources to trade up.
Perhaps Pittsburgh could become enamored with Jalen Milroe's tools coming out of Alabama, though it may be better served filling other roster holes at No. 21 overall, and there's no guarantee he'll remain on the board until the team's turn in the second round.
In terms of the other options who are projected to be available on Day 2, Howard may stand above the rest. He has plenty of experience, and could serve as the Steelers' backup for a season or two with the hope that he'd develop into a starter down the line.
