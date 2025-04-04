Steelers Take Step Forward With Ole Miss QB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are taking another step forward with Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart during the scouting process. According to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac, the team has brought him in for a top-30 visit to close out their week of prospects.
The Steelers returned from the NFL League Meetings and got back on the scouting train. Head coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Omar Khan made it known that they were scouting many positions, inlcuding the quarterback position, and have strong thoughts on the class.
"I don't worry how others judge guys," Tomlin told Steelers On SI. "We're just trying to get to know the pool ourselves. ... Last week was a big week for us. Went to Texas, Ohio State and Notre Dame, for example. It's just part of our process, getting the complete totality of the process, getting exposure to these guys in as many places as we can."
Dart is expected to be a first-round pick and could find himself being selected at 21. It's unknown if he's going to go early or later, as teams like the New York Giants and Jets, along with the Steelers, have been rumored to have interest.
The Ole Miss quarterback led the NCAA last season with 4,279 yards and 29 touchdowns, throwing six interceptions in the process.
The Steelers are still pursuing Aaron Rodgers and likely don't view Dart as a day-one starter in the NFL. However, they are interested in finding their next franchise quarterback, and Dart has the upside to be just that.
Pittsburgh was not known to be one of the teams at the Ole Miss Pro Day, but with another step forward in the scouting process, he adds himself to a short list of possibilities with the Steelers' first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
