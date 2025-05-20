Steelers Under Fire After Brock Purdy Extension
Realistically, the Pittsburgh Steelers were never acquiring Brock Purdy. Still, a pair of analysts were surprised they didn't make a concerted effort to bring in the 25-year-old quarterback before he agreed to a five-year, $265 million extension with the San Francisco 49ers.
ESPN Radio's Michelle Smallmon expressed her dismay when referencing the fact that signal caller-needy teams such as Pittsburgh didn't press the issue when it came to inquiring about Purdy while contract talks with the 49ers were at a standstill due to his reported asking price, which insider Adam Schefter said was initially at $65 million per year.
"I'm surprised that no other teams picked up the phone to call the 49ers on Brock Purdy, especially knowing he was asking for a number so high," Smallmon said.
Her co-host, Evan Cohen, struck a similar tone by running through a list of quarterbacks who were up for grabs this offseason that the Steelers never seriously pursued.
"Pittsburgh didn't seemingly go for Matthew Stafford when there was a moment to do that," Cohen said. "They didn't seemingly go for Geno Smith when there was a moment to do that. They weren't in on Sam Darnold when there was a moment to do that, and they weren't in on Purdy, so they just don't wanna pay quarterbacks. They don't believe quarterbacks is the position you should pay. That's what you learn."
The Steelers were thrown out as a logical landing spot for Purdy if he and San Francisco had parted ways, but a scenario in which he actually joined Pittsburgh was never close to materializing.
Instead, the former Mr. Irrelevant will stick with the 49ers after helping them win the NFC two seasons ago. Among all players at the position, his new contract will rank fifth in total value, tie for seventh in average annual value at $53 million and come in at eighth in guarantees with $181 million.
Though Pittsburgh did pass on the likes of Stafford, Smith and Darnold, it's been clear from the jump that Aaron Rodgers is its No. 1 priority. All of the other available options behind center would've required multi-year agreements at higher price points, whereas Rodgers will likely command a shorter-term deal for a more digestible financial commitment, which does play into Cohen's narrative of the organization being weary of paying quarterbacks.
Even so, there's no reason to believe the Steelers won't pony up once they find a true franchise signal caller. The issue, however, is that they have yet to do so since Ben Roethlisberger's playing days concluded after the 2021 campaign.
