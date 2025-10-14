Steelers Want a New WR, Here's Their Best Option
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers want a wide receiver before the NFL trade deadline, looking for a current replacement for Calvin Austin III and another option to mix in with DK Metcalf and Aaron Rodgers.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Steelers are looking to add another wideout before the trade deadline. Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, the ESPN insider dropped that Pittsburgh is one of a few teams who could be buyers over the next few weeks.
"There will be trades made this week, because there were trades made last week," Schefter said. "You’ve got the Chargers looking for a running back, the Steelers looking for a receiver, the Eagles are always looking for help. The Browns, alternately, are buyers and sellers."
The Steelers Have One Easy Answer
If the Steelers are looking to add to their wide receiver room, their answer is easy. Expect general manager Omar Khan to call most teams, but those who are struggling will be more likely to make a move. One team that should top that list are the Miami Dolphins.
"It would not surprise me if teams start to call on Miami receiver Jaylen Waddle if the Dolphins continue to struggle, though I highly doubt Miami would entertain that at this point, especially with Tyreek Hill out for the season," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote on the situation.
Well, Pittsburgh should try. And while Fowler doesn't believe Miami will be looking to part ways, a team sitting at 1-5 and likely going to fire their head coach and potentially move on from their starting quarterback won't be looking to hold onto everyone.
Jaylen Waddle would be the perfect fit for the Steelers, and could be a difference maker to make the Pittsburgh passing attack elite before the playoffs.
Trading for Waddle
Waddle signed a three-year contract worth $84.75 million last offseason, earning him $11 million next season, $33 million the year after and $37 million during the final year of his contract. Those price tags are cheapr for a top wideout in the NFL these days, and by the time Waddle is making $37 million, the league should be well beyond $40 million for WR1's.
It also probably wouldn't cost too much. The Steelers could hand the Dolphins a third-round pick and maybe some change on the backend to sweeten the deal. For Miami, they get another pick as they look to rebuild their struggling team. For Pittsburgh, they get their top-tier WR2.
It's a match made in heaven, and if the Steelers are determined, it makes too much sense to call the Dolphins. For Miami, they just have to be willing to give up, but Pittsburgh has had their number all offseason, so Khan should be able to talk them into one more deal.
