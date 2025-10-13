Steelers Superstar Has Career Day in First AFC North Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers held their first AFC North matchup of the season, taking on the Cleveland Browns in Week 6 at Acrisure Stadium. They left that game 4-1 on the season and 1-0 in the division, winning 23-9 over their biggest rival.
All week, the conversation was about the Steelers and Browns superstar pass-rushers. That being T.J. Watt and Myles Gareett. The two signed nearly identical contracts over the offseason and came into the league with Defensive Player of the Year aspirations.
All eyes were on them all game, but they weren't the two who took over.
Jalen Ramsey Welcomes Himself to AFC North
In his first ever AFC North game, Jalen Ramsey made sure everyone remembered just how elite he is. The All-Pro finished with six tackles and two sacks, leading both teams - in a game where Watt and Garrett both played.
"I do want to make a point and talk about Ramsey, because what he did this week getting ready to play. I've been around the game a long time, and I've seen a lot of guys in a situation where you got a Sunday/Thursday, skip both games. Where maybe they're 85 percent, but they want to be 100 percent, because I think there's a fear of failure almost that can paralyze them, where if I don't play my best game, then what does that say about me if I'm not 100 percent," quarterback Aaron Rodgers said after the game.
"I think some guys are scared to go out there and play, but for Jalen to go out there with everything he's accomplished in this league, I just can't say enough about the level of respect I have for him. He had, what, two sacks and pass break-ups and tackles. If there was any question about the type of person that he is -- take away the incredible player --but the person and teammate, I think he just showed all of us the kind of guy that he is by going out there and playing today."
Ramsey Has a Story to Tell His Kids
After the game, Ramsey spent time with his teammates celebrating. He, like the rest of the locker room, made it known that the job is not even close to finished. The Steelers are 4-1, but they're only 4-1, and they aren't satisfied with that.
But he is putting a career-high game, he first where he even had multiple sacks, in his memory book.
"I'm going to probably tell my kids about this," Ramsey said. "I played in a game with T.J. Watt and Myles Garrett, and I had two sacks. That's crazy."
Coming into the game, Ramsey had three career sacks. He left Acrisure Stadium with five, and maybe another stamp on his placement in the Hall of Fame one day.
"He's a potential gold jacket," safety DeShon Elliott said. "You kind of expect those things from somebody like that. When it happens, though, you're like dang, especially when I saw him track the quarterback down from one side, run to the other side. I didn't know his old self still had it. I didn't know he had that speed on him still.
"But no, he's a dog. I expect it out of him, but we've got a lot more to go, so it'll be fun."
The Steelers have a long season ahead, but they seem to be gaining momentum at the right time. And with another superstar on defense, this group looks elite.
