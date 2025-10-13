Steelers' Aaron Rodgers Calls Out Field at Acrisure Stadium
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers likely lost their special teams captain for the remainder of the season after a brutal knee injury against the Cleveland Browns. And they nearly lost kicker Chris Boswell, who slipped during a field goal attempt late in the second half.
The field was noticeably poor from the viewer's perspective, and was worse for those actually playing on it. It had dirt spots throughout and did not seem properly maintained heading into the game, which forced the Steelers to immediately re-sod it afterward.
Aaron Rodgers Calls Out the Playing Conditions
Acrisure Stadium isn't known for having the best grass in the NFL. Sometimes, the Steelers play games the day after the University of Pittsburgh, which causes poor playing conditions, and has led to wide-spread criticism about Pitt needing to find their own stadium.
This time, however, there were not games played there for over a week, but still had a bad surface.
"I couldn't tell pregame, no. I just felt like it got real beat up," quarterback Aaron Rodgers said after the game. :By the time the third quarter rolled around, that thing was really beat up, so I feel bad about what happened to Miles [Killebrew]."
"I'm not sure if there was any carry there. I know the field gets a lot of play. I don't know why anybody wouldn't wear a seven-stud cleats. Some guys are opposed to that, and they just want to wear moldeds, but it reminds me a little bit of the field in Green Bay in the early years, but not until, like, November or early December, where it would get kind of torn up a little bit. Then they went out and found an incredible field maintenance guy that would come over and help our guys out, and the field in Green Bay is absolutely immaculate, but the field today got pretty torn up."
Killebrew's Injury
Head coach Mike Tomlin said after the game that Killebrew's injury is "significant." The special teams captain went down on a kickoff and needed to be helped off the field, not putting any weight on his right left. After several minutes in the tent, Killebrew was loaded onto a cart and taken to the locker room.
The Steelers will hope that one bad week of field conditions at Acrisure Stadium are all they will face this season. They will host opponents at their home stadium twice this season the day after Pitt plays, in Week 11 and Week 13.
