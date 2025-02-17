Steelers Warned to Avoid One Super Bowl-Winning QB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are in need of help at the quarterback position following another lackluster year at the position.
Tons of suggestions have come up. Most involve retaining either Russell Wilson or Justin Fields, both of which played inconsistent football for the Steelers last year.
One popular option recently, however, involves the Steelers landing Matthew Stafford from the Los Angeles Rams.
Stafford has just finished his 16th season in the NFL, and will be 37 at the beginning of the next season. Age is a concern for Stafford, and CBS Sports' Emory Hunt believes as much. On CBS Sports HQ, Hunt spoke about why he believed a deal between Stafford and the Steelers would not work out.
“I just think that we have kind of overrated Matthew Stafford a little bit since the Super Bowl victory," Hunt said. "He's been good, but this year, he is starting to show his age."
Hunt would then go on to talk more about where he believed the Steelers stand competiviely, and how Stafford would play into changing that.
"At the end of the day, if you're Pittsburgh, you have to have a lot of things great around you for Matthew Stafford to have success. And I think that's where they're not standing right now."
Stafford would be the second older quarterback the Steelers have taken a chance on recently, with Russell Wilson being just a couple years younger than Stafford. The issue with both quarterbacks at this point is a lack of mobility, and without significant improvements on the offensive line, it would be quite hard for any quarterback to be a pocket passer in this offense. That being said, Stafford has proven to be a more accurate passer at this point in his career, and would likely still be an upgrade over Wilson's perfromance from last season.
