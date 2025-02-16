Former Steelers Teammates Congratulate Duck Hodges, Lainey Wilson
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Devlin 'Duck' Hodges and country music star Lainey Wilson recently announced their engagement to each other on social media. And shortly after the news circulated through the headlines, some of his former teammates made sure to send their congratulations.
Wilson posted the news on her Instagram, sparking responses from plenty of Hodges' former teammates.
"Congratulations‼️," T.J. Watt said.
The post has received thousands of well wishes through comments.
Hodges played for the Steelers in 2019, helping replace Ben Roethlisberger after the legendary quarterback suffered a season-ending elbow injury. Playing in eight games and starting six of them, Hodges finished the year with a 3-3 record, throwing for 1,063 yards and five touchdowns to eight interceptions.
Despite not making the playoffs that year, "Duck Season" became an NFL and a Pittsburgh legend as the undrafted free agent took the fanbase by storm as he tried to will the team into each win.
Eventually, Hodges left for the Los Angeles Rams, where he spent the 2020 campaign. After that, he moved on from the NFL scene and eventually, the news broke that he and Wilson were dating.
