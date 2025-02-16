All Steelers

Former Steelers Teammates Congratulate Duck Hodges, Lainey Wilson

The former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback got plenty of reaction from his former teammates.

Noah Strackbein

Nov 24, 2019; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Devlin Hodges (6) looks to throw during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Maiorana-Imagn Images | Country artist Lainey Wilson walks the paddock at the Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024.
In this story:

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Devlin 'Duck' Hodges and country music star Lainey Wilson recently announced their engagement to each other on social media. And shortly after the news circulated through the headlines, some of his former teammates made sure to send their congratulations.

Wilson posted the news on her Instagram, sparking responses from plenty of Hodges' former teammates.

"Congratulations‼️," T.J. Watt said.

The post has received thousands of well wishes through comments.

Hodges played for the Steelers in 2019, helping replace Ben Roethlisberger after the legendary quarterback suffered a season-ending elbow injury. Playing in eight games and starting six of them, Hodges finished the year with a 3-3 record, throwing for 1,063 yards and five touchdowns to eight interceptions.

Despite not making the playoffs that year, "Duck Season" became an NFL and a Pittsburgh legend as the undrafted free agent took the fanbase by storm as he tried to will the team into each win.

Eventually, Hodges left for the Los Angeles Rams, where he spent the 2020 campaign. After that, he moved on from the NFL scene and eventually, the news broke that he and Wilson were dating.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!

Published
Noah Strackbein
NOAH STRACKBEIN

Noah is the Publisher for All Steelers, Inside the Panthers (InsideThePanthers.com) and Inside the Penguins (InsidethePenguins.com), and is the host of All Steelers Talk (YouTube.com/AllSteelersTalk). A Scranton native, Noah made his way to the Pittsburgh sports scene in 2017. Now, he's pretty much full-yinzer.

Home/News