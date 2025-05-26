Steelers Get Warning About Aaron Rodgers Situation
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are nearing the start of Organized Team Activities, which does not require all 90 players to be on the field. However, with mandatory minicamp around the corner, the Steelers want their roster in place, and their key pieces on the field at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. This includes the unsigned quarterback they've been chasing for months.
Aaron Rodgers still hasn't made a decision on signing with the Steelers or retiring from the NFL. Former Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon said on 'With the First Pick' podcast that the looming decision may be sending the wrong message to the locker room, and if no deal is done before minicamp, it's not good for the team as a whole.
"Maybe Aaron Rodgers is a little further along with this Pittsburgh decision, nod-nod-wink-wink agreement, and even what the offense is," Carthon said. "We don’t know that. However, I think it speaks volumes for the rest of the team. For a guy that you’re gonna be counting on as your quarterback, he’s not on the field with you right now when this is the time of year that you start to build the bond."
Rodgers has let it be known that he's dealing with life-or-death situations in his personal life and that he did not have the time to committ fully to an NFL team at this time. When things settle and he's prepared to play football again, that is when that decision will come.
Some expect Rodgers to be in the building soon as the Steelers begin their offseason programs. It's been over two months since the four-time MVP made his way to Pittsburgh to visit with head coach Mike Tomlin and company, and the team has continued to say all signs point to Rodgers signing.
Well, if he's there before minicamp, it's a good thing, and clears the worry some have about chemistry with his teammates.
