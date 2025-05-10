Steelers Rookie QB Makes Strong First Impression
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers put their rookie quarterback on the field for the first time as they started Rookie Minicamp and the beginning of their offseason programs.
The Steelers selected Derrick Harmon, Kaleb Johnson, Jack Sawyer and Yahya Black all before Will Howard in the 2025 NFL Draft, but there was no hiding where the eyes went once the players took the field. Everyone had their "that's a big dude" comments for the others, but what everyone came to see was how legit the new quarterback is.
It's hard to say Howard didn't impress. Rookie Minicamp is the most boring camp there is to evaluate players during the spring, but it's still an opportunity to see something. In this instance, Howard didn't throw the football during individual drills, but he spent plenty of time being coached, and looked to translate that quite easily into the huddle.
Howard had a command about him that seemed older than a rookie. He was comfortable in the huddle, appeared to have feedback after every play for the coaches, and then stood listening as they offered feedback back.
Afterward, Howard played his good guy role, which is why there's early excitement about him. The Ohio State product has been a leader on and off the field throughout his career and steps into Pittsburgh with all eyes on him. He knows it, and he's embracing that role of "the new quarterback."
"The culture, it just fits who I am as a person and who I am as a player," Howard said after practice about his fit with the team. "It's close to home, I got a lot of connections to Pittsburgh. Coach [Mike Tomlin], I wanted to play for him. Arthur [Smith] and coach [Tom] Arth. I knew coach Arth, he recruited me at Akron, and one of his players from John Carroll [University] coached me at Ohio State last year, so I have a lot of connections with him. It's just, everything kind of fell into place. As the draft went on, you never know where you're gonna end up, but you keep a little spot in your heart for where you really wanna go, and I had a little soft spot for Pittsburgh.
"I was hoping in my heart that they'd pick me. I know on that like 'Hey Rookie' show they showed a clip of me begging Pittsburgh to pick me just cause it's a long three days and you never know what's gonna happen, but I'm blessed man. I could not be in a better place, and Pittsburgh is gonna get my all every single day."
First impressions are important, especially in the NFL - and especially at quarterback. Everyone wants to know who their new leader is. Fans are finding out. And Will Howard's first impression was impressive not just for those watching, but for those who got to read how passionate he is about the Steelers.
Something everyone wants at the quarterback position. And right off the bat, Howard has set himself to have everyone rooting for him as he begins his NFL career.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!