Steelers Fine If Aaron Rodgers Retires
PITTSBURGH -- After the George Pickens trade, the Pittsburgh Steelers' biggest roster question has become even more pressing. The starting quarterback position remains a huge question mark. With rookie minicamp kicking off the next phase of the offseason, the organization patiently waits for Aaron Rodgers to decide on his playing future.
According to Steelers insider Ray Fittipaldo, the team isn't holding out much hope for Rodgers at this point in the offseason. Speaking on 93.7 The Fan, he shared his belief that the organization is indifferent toward whatever happens. If that means Rodgers signs, great; otherwise, the Steelers are happy to go into the 2025 season with Mason Rudolph at the helm.
"He's the best option available, and their only other option right now is Mason Rudolph," he said. "I honestly think it's that simple. Believe me, they wouldn't have their hearts broken if Aaron Rodgers retires, because they like Mason Rudolph."
Fittipaldo maintained that the Steelers believe that Rodgers is the better quarterback option, but they won't break the bank to bring him to Pittsburgh. That assertion aligns with what Rodgers said when he appeared publicly last on the Pat McAfee Show. There, Rodgers stated that money wasn't a factor in considering his next move. That helps the Steelers, who reportedly aren't keen on spending too much to bring in the 41-year-old signal-caller.
"They're not gonna pay a lot of money for him," he said. "They're gonna see if they can contend for the playoffs one more time with their core guys. That's basically what this is all about."
It all adds up to more of the same for the Steelers. They remain in wait for Rodgers to decide his future. It's not coming down to money, term, or fit, and it seems like the Steelers are becoming indifferent in their pursuit of a starting QB.
