Steelers Work Out Former Falcons LB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers worked out a quartet of free agents as they close in on finalizing their practice squad.
KPRC 2's Aaron Wilson was the first to report that the Steelers welcomed offensive lineman Nouredin Nouili and EDGEs Adetokunbo Ogundeji and Kenneth Odumegwu as well as defensive back Ayo Oyelola to the team's facility on Thursday afternoon.
Nouili is a German native who began his journey at Colorado State in 2019, where he primarily played guard in eight games as a true freshman. He later transferred to Nebraska as a walk-on and appeared in 23 contests, starting 18 of them. across the 2021 and 2023 campaigns.
Nouili was suspended for the entire 2022 season after failing a drug test. He was not selected in the 2024 NFL draft. The New Orleans Saints signed him in May, though he was waived in July before appearing in a preseason game.
Ogundeji appeared in 44 games across four seasons from 2017 to 2020 for Notre Dame. He was a team captain in 2020 and finished his collegiate career 80 total tackles, 13 sacks and six forced fumbles.
Ogundeji was invited to the Senior Bowl before being taken by the Atlanta Falcons in the fifth round of the 2021 draft. He played 32 games for the team over his first two seasons, receiving time both on special teams and on the defensive line, before missing the entirety of the 2023 campaign with a foot injury. He was released in May of 2024.
Odumegwu was born in Nigeria, where he was noticed by American scouts while playing with the Educational Basketball program. He was later chosen to participate in the international player combine in England after impressing as a participant in the NFL Touchdown Africa Camp in 2022.
He was assigned to the Green Bay Packers as one of eight International Player Pathway Program contributors last season. He was waived during final roster cuts, but stuck around on the team's practice squad all year.
Odumegwu played in Green Bay's first two preseason games this season before he was released last week.
Oyelola is a London native who attended the University of Nottingham and played for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League before joining the Jacksonville Jaguars via the IPPP in 2022.
He was a member of the team's practice squad each of the last two years, though he never appeared in a regular season game and was waived in April.
