Steelers Aren't Done Yet
PITTSBURGH -- After months of headlines, rumors and waiting, the Pittsburgh Steelers finally got their answer about whether or not Brandon Aiyuk would be traded - and he won't be. The San Francisco 49ers have found a way to keep their All-Pro, inking Aiyuk to a four-year, $120 million deal with $76 million in guaranteed money.
Now, the Steelers move on. But there are plenty of questions that emerge with the signing of Aiyuk. If Pittsburgh was willing to go all-in on the 49ers' wide receiver, are they destined to add someone from somewhere? While the options are limited, they still have a few.
Or, do they wait until later in the season? Maybe Davante Adams is available? Maybe the 49ers move on from Deebo Samuel, or the Washington Commanders try to trade Terry McLaurin? There are going to be moves around the trade deadline, if the Steelers are willing to wait.
If the 49ers were trying to make a three-team trade happen with the Denver Broncos, why isn't that same option on the table for the Steelers? They could call and try to scoop up Courtland Sutton, or they may be willing to wait like they could be with the rest of their options.
The Steelers are also most likely going to sign some of their own. Pat Freiermuth and Cam Heyward have waited all summer for contract extensions, and the Steelers now have the energy and the understanding of their salary cap to finalize their deals. Expect both extensions to be on the table before Week 1.
The Aiyuk saga is finally over, but the Steelers offseason still has a week left, and there are going to be moves before they take off for Atlanta. The roller coaster has slowed down, but the ride isn't over yet. Not for Pittsburgh.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.