Steelers Nearly Made Historic Three-Team Trade
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were nearly involved in NFL history, being one of three teams who would've made a trade, sending Brandon Aiyuk to Pittsburgh and Denver Broncos wideout Courtland Sutton to San Francisco. Instead, Aiyuk stays with the 49ers, but there was a very close "what if" that would've been rememebered for years to come.
According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, the 49ers offered the Denver Broncos a third-round pick in exchange for Sutton. If they were to accept, San Francisco would've agreed to a deal with the Steelers, sending Aiyuk to Pittsburgh.
"The 49ers only were willing to trade Brandon Aiyuk if they could get a top-flight WR to replace him. They offered a third-round pick to Denver for Courtland Sutton, and then would’ve dealt Aiyuk to the Steelers, but the Broncos declined the offer," Russini wrote on X.
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer then clarified that the Steelers would've likely sent a second and third-round pick to the 49ers, where San Francisco would then send that third to Denver. The final trade would've landed Aiyuk in Pittsburgh, a second-round pick and Sutton in San Francisco, and a third-round pick in Denver.
Instead, the Steelers keep who they have, and they picks they entered the summer with, and the 49ers ink Aiyuk to a massive, four-year, $120 million deal with $76 million in guaranteed money.
Pittsburgh's search for a wide receiver likely isn't over, and could even include Sutton. After putting all of their eggs in one basket, the Steelers could continue to branch out before the season and try to find an alternative option to Aiyuk. So far, John Metchie of the Houston Texans has emerged, and it's likely they've considered names in free agency as well.
If they do not add anyone, they'll begin the season with George Pickens, Van Jefferson, Calvin Austin and Scotty Miller, and are hoping to get rookie Roman Wilson back from an ankle sprain.
