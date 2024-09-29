Steelers' Zach Frazier Explains Game-Killing Botched Snap
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' undefeated run has come to an end, as they fell to the Indianapolis Colts 27-24.
After going down 17-3 early, the Steelers got all the way back to a three point deficit when it came to the final drive. After the offense moved the ball down the field 25 yards, center Zach Frazier's snap on 1st and 10 was snapped without Justin Fields being aware of the play.
Frazier was asked about the play following the game by the media, and he gave his perspective on the play.
"I got the tap and snapped the ball," Frazier said. "I was in the middle of making a call when I got the tap, I just got the call out. I don't know exactly what happened but it's unfortunate."
It seems as if the miscue was one of many against the Colts, as mistakes plagued them throughout. A fumble each between George Pickens and Fields made the potential comeback for the Steelers that much harder. Penalties also held the Steelers behind, as they committed 6 penalties for a total of 53 yards throughout the course of the game.
Frazier is one of multiple rookies getting significant playing time on the Steelers following their selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. Frazier was selected 51st overall in the second round by the Steelers, the second selection of the draft for the Steelers behind Troy Fautanu.
It was a matter of time before Frazier had a rookie mistake, but it could not have come at a more unfortunate time for the Steelers.
The offensive line for the Steelers has not had the greatest start this season, with injuries plaguing the enitre line. Troy Fautanu is out indefinitely, Seumalo has had a lingering injury and James Daniels left the loss with an injury.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!